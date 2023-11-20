This version comes with all your favorite programs for word processing, spreadsheet creation, emails, and more.

Microsoft Office has set the standard for office production tools when using a computer since most of us started using computers. In that time, it has made leaps and bounds in terms of improvements, updates, and so on. And it's easy to see that we are well into its most advanced age. That's why we feel confident sharing this deal on a Microsoft Office license for Mac or Windows, each of which is on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $229) through November 27 for a Black Friday price drop.

This 2019 version of Microsoft Office comes with all your favorite programs for word processing, spreadsheet creation, emails, and more. This is great for businesses and individuals who can get a lot done with offline content creation.

The following are the programs included with Microsoft Office Professional Plus for Windows: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, and OneNote. While this Windows version does not include Teams, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac does. However, Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac does not have Publisher or Access.

These Microsoft Office deals each include instant download keys so that you can access the software immediately after purchase. The deal also includes free customer service, which can come in handy down the line.

Don't miss out on this limited-time Black Friday price drop. A little holiday-season investment can go a long way towards making the working year beyond as smooth and easy as possible — a great gift for yourself and your colleagues.

