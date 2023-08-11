Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A huge part of being an entrepreneur is making the most of your time. Having two screens while you take care of your tasks puts more of your work in front of you, potentially allowing you to be more productive throughout your day. You can have your email inbox on one side to let you keep up with your notifications, while you work on your budget spreadsheet on the other one.

If you're in the market for a second screen, the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor offers everything you'll need. And during our Back-to-School sale running now through August 13, you can score it for the low price of just $249.97 (reg. $339) — the best price available online.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor is a Kickstarter-funded 13.3" diagonal screen that offers plenty of perks to make life a little easier...in college and beyond. It's great for professionals, students, and gamers alike thanks to its ability to help you multitask, offering a 1080p full HD screen that shows photos, videos, and files in stunning detail.

Enjoy features like auto-rotation, where the screen senses its orientation and switches the monitor upside down when needed, and hybrid signals that offer super speedy video transmission and a convenient plug and play experience. It also includes eye care mode, which reduces the amount of harmful blue light you're exposed to, and a versatile sliding lid you can use to protect your screen when it's not in use. And if you need to take it on the go, it's super portable and easy to toss into a bag.

Head back to school with the ultimate desk accessory — the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor — for the best price online at just $249.97 (reg. $339) now through August 13 during our Back-to-School sale.

