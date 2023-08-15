Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The age of artificial intelligence has undoubtedly begun. Nearly every day, AI is in the news, which makes sense because it has become an essential tech tool with a variety of applications. A 2022 study by HubSpot shows that 43% of marketing leaders plan to implement AI strategies. And this TexTalky AI Text-to-Voice Synthesizer is one great example.

Text-to-speech technology has come a long way from those robotic-like voices of the past. With a number of super useful benefits, TexTalky converts any text to a lifelike human voice in seconds — and no weird robotic voices.

Using cloud-based tech powered by Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon, no app installation is required; it's all online. TexTalky gives you more than 900 realistic male and female voices across 140+ languages.

For instance, if you need a professional-sounding voice to narrate your YouTube videos or for your marketing content's voiceover, TexTalky can help you choose your synthesized audio to turn out exactly how you need it. It's also an excellent tool for aiding the visually impaired and those with visual disabilities, bringing another level of accessibility to your company.

This technology can even be helpful for those with little time, making text-only information like blogs and memos available to listen to on the go.

With this lifetime subscription, you get 2,000,000 characters first, then 300,000 characters a month forever. You also get access to voice effects, a Sound Studio feature to edit, cut, and merge audio results, a background music collection, and free commercial use of all voices.

One verified user left this five-star review about TexTalky: "I really like the voice quality... sounds very natural and human-like. There and [sic] many voices to choose from."

Text-to-speech technology can be a handy tool for various businesses, and yours could be one of them.

Get a lifetime subscription to the TexTalky Text-to-Voice AI Synthesizer now while it's on sale for $37.99 (reg. $162).

