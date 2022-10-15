Need IT Networking Help? Become Your Own Expert.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Any entrepreneur will tell you that networking is essential to being successful in business. But they're talking about the person-to-person networking, not the building of a virtual network on which to manage your business networking. Yet, the virtual kind is probably even more important, especially as your business grows and has more demands.

While hiring an IT team to help manage your enterprise network is great, it's also exceedingly expensive. Instead, why not learn what you need to know to implement and manage your network yourself? The 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle will help you do it.

This four-course bundle focuses on several crucial certification exams for any networking expert. You'll delve into study materials for the CompTIA Network+, Cisco Certified Technician 100-490, Cisco CCNA 200-301, and Cisco CCNP Enterprise certifications with coursework from Networkel Inc. (4.5/5-star instructor rating).

Starting with the basics of running a Cisco network, you'll explore switching, routing, IPv4, and IPv6, as you build foundational knowledge to take you through the rest of the bundle. In the CompTIA course, you'll learn how to describe computer networks, their functions and components, and begin to develop your skills to work on enterprise production networks.

As you progress, you'll learn how to scale and connect networks, explore security fundamentals, and get familiar with network automation and programmability. Finally, you'll take the last step by training for Cisco's advanced exams, Cisco Enterprise Advanced Routing and Services (300-401) and Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies (350-401). By the end of the courses, you'll be able to pass these highly valued certification exams on your first attempt.

Become your very own networking expert. Right now, you can get The 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle on sale for just $34.99 for a limited time.

