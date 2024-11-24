Not Backing up Your Phone? This is Why You Need to Start.

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You probably already know this in your gut, but not backing up your phone is a recipe for chaos. It takes just one drop in the toilet to lose critical project files, client contact information, or messages you'll never get back. Apple's iCloud offers an easy way to back up your phone, but you'll pay monthly. Try AnyTrans instead.

With a lifetime subscription, you only have to pay once to back up an iOS device. During this early Black Friday sale, use code FESTIVE30 to get AnyTrans® for $20.99 (reg. $79.99). That's an unbeatable price.

iCloud vs. AnyTrans

AnyTrans is kind of like the old days of hooking your phone up to iTunes, except it helps you consolidate all of your files between devices in a similar way to iCloud. For example, you could add your iPod and iPad as devices and see all of your photos, videos, music, messages, books, voice memos, and more in one place.

From there, you might use AnyTrans to:

Transfer data to a new iPhone

Manage content for your business's social media

Share files for collaboration

https://www.youtube.com/embed/yq3mYi1C2I0

Besides the price, what's the biggest difference? While iCloud updates your phone's backup in real time, AnyTrans won't. So, if you back up your phone and then save a project file, it won't be part of the backup.

If you drop your phone in the toilet or lose it on the train, rest assured that your data and business correspondence are backed up with AnyTrans. But you have to make the move now before it's too late.

Get this cloud-free iOS backup tool for $20.99 with code FESTIVE30 during this early Black Friday sale (reg. $79.99). You won't find a lower price anywhere else.

AnyTrans® One-Stop Content Manager for iOS: Lifetime Subscription



See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.