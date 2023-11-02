Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Popular tech products aren't getting any less expensive, routinely pricing out many consumers from modern markets. If you're hesitant to pay full Apple costs but desire that signature functionality or want to give a gift to someone in need this holiday season, consider going the refurbished route.

Through November 9th, you can pick up a refurbished 3rd generation Apple iPad Air from 2019 for only $279.97 (reg. $629) with no coupon required. That's 55 percent savings on a tablet that boasts 64GB of storage space and a powerful 4GB RAM.

Colored space gray, this iPad Air 10.5-inch features an LED-backlit multi-touchscreen and delivers online access at home or on the move via Wi-Fi. Weighing only one pound, it's an excellent addition to any travel bag, and the battery lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge.

This iPad Air is equipped with a FaceTime HD camera and dual microphones, enabling seamless long-distance communication. It's built to power through all your tasks and needs, no matter how many open apps. Based on more than 2,000 verified buyer ratings, this version of the iPad has a score of 4.5 out of five stars.

This purchase comes complete with a Lightning cable connector and a wall charger adapter. It earned a refurbishment rating of B, which indicates the potential for light damage to the device's exterior but does not compromise the operation of this iPad.

Enjoy all of the Apple advantages on a proven product for one low cost, or handle some holiday shopping early by picking up a refurbished 3rd generation iPad Air for only $279.97 (reg. $629) from November 1st through November 9th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.