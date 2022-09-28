Remove Vocals From Songs and More with EasySplitter

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Consumer trends have changed over the past decade. More than ever, customers are shopping through video, engaging with brands through podcasts, and paying for music. Sound is very much in again online.

Whether you're looking for ways to diversify your digital marketing or you have a musical business or side hustle, you need audio tools that make your life easier. When it comes to removing vocals from songs and creating instrumentals, there's no better tool than EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover.

EasySplitter is an intuitive tool that removes the need to split songs into separated STEMs manually. This AI-based vocal remover splits any song into four STEMs automatically: Vocal, Instrumental, Drums, and Bass. All you have to do is sign in, push the blue button, and choose how many STEMs you want to split your song into. Pick the file and wait a few moments and you'll have all your STEMs in a matter of seconds. Preview the versions you've got with the built-in audio player, download them, and use them how you wish. EasySplitter keeps all of your files stored in the system for you for later access. You'll get 960 credits to use per year, and this lifetime subscription gives you a refill every year.

EasySplitter is developed with clean code and consistently tested by professionals to avoid bugs. Users can easily remove vocals without any audio quality loss and sync all of their tools across both web and mobile versions, all in an intuitive and simple UI that makes it easy to start working within just a couple of seconds of looking at the dashboard.

Audio is taking the world by storm, and whether you're a musician, a podcast, a marketer, or just like editing songs and audio, having tools to get the best audio possible is a big help. Right now, you can get a lifetime Pro subscription to EasySplitter for 93 percent off $599 at just $39.99.

