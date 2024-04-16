You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Save 10% on This Portable Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Make the most of your gaming experience from anywhere.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

If gaming is how you unwind when taking a break from the business grind, then you probably already know about the popularity of Nintendo Switch. For a limited time, save on a simple way to ensure you're prepared to stay powered up while playing with this popular on-the-go device.

The Portable 36W Switch Dock Charger Brick is available at only $35.99 (reg. $39) with no coupon necessary. Featuring the signature blue-and-red color scheme, this power solution and connectivity hub is an excellent addition to any Switch setup and features 4K HDMI, USB-C PD, and USB 2.0.

Pocket-sized and at three ounces, this charging solution allows your Switch to operate for extended hours no matter how long you're away from home. Easily take gaming action to a larger screen by utilizing a high-definition output and take some of the strain off your eyes for long-term action.

An excellent addition to any travel bag, the charger brick boasts a built-in smart protection chip that prevents potential issues caused by overheating. Connect safely and securely for lengthy gaming sessions, whether you're playing solo on the Switch itself or surrounded by a group watching a big-screen broadcast.

Rather than settling for the standard Switch experience, expand possibilities by picking up an innovative tool designed with gamers' needs in mind. This product packs the power you require with ease, helping you avoid any low-battery emergencies.

Get more from your gaming endeavors and make far-ranging compatibility work for you by picking up this Portable 36W Switch Dock Charger Brick at only $35.99 (reg. $39) with no coupon required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

'Emails Work!' This Entrepreneur Says Email Marketing Is Still the Best Way to Connect and Sell. Here Are His Top Tips.

Fishbowl CEO Adam Ochstein breaks down effective email marketing and explains how a hotel chain helped shape his idea of data personalization.

By Shawn P. Walchef
By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

I Want to Throw in the Towel and Quit My Business — Here's How to Know When to Stick With or Let Go of Your Business

Entrepreneurship demands a lot of us. Prioritizing our self-care and seeking support will help us make the best decisions during tough times.

By Dr. Sabrina Starling
Business News

Nike Responds to Criticism Over U.S. Women's Olympic Uniforms: 'Everything's Showing'

The company is the official outfitter for the U.S. Olympic track and field athletes.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

This Flexible Side Hustle Is Helping Millions Earn Extra Cash — and Might Be 'More Attractive' Than an Office Job

Side hustles remain popular for additional income — and have many questioning the 9-5 model altogether.

By Amanda Breen
Devices

Solo Traveling Entrepreneurs Will Love These Translation Earbuds — $90 Through April 21

The Mymanu CLIK S Translation earbuds have been featured at CES multiple times and won the Red Dot award.

By Entrepreneur Store