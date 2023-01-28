Save $169 on This 3D Printer and Learn Why 'Kidulting' is the New Rage

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, developing healthy ways to cope with stress is essential. It's an unavoidable aspect of running a business, but fortunately, in 2023 there's a fun way to fight it. More adults than ever are purchasing toys, but they're not for the kids in their lives; they're for themselves, creating a consumer group called kidults.

If blowing off steam by playing around sounds like something you'd like to adopt in 2023, the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is an excellent way to unwind and tap into your creative side. And right now, during the Kidults campaign, a sale celebrating the inner child and embracing cool toys during adulthood, you can snag it for $299, 36% off the usual price.

Featured on Shark Tank, the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle lets adults and kids tap into their imaginations and make the toys of their dreams. Easy-to-use one-touch functions control it, so you can focus on creativity and brainstorm toys to print. Not feeling inspired? There's also an included toy catalog featuring tons of ideas, including items based on DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbara, Friends, and more, so the possibilities are endless.

Once you've settled on the toy you'd like to create, use the companion app to upload or select your design and then sit back while it's brought to life. Unlike many other 3D printers on the market, this one doesn't require a knife to remove the prints, so it's safe for all ages. And it comes with eight different colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food — enough to create 100 to 300 toys.

During the Kidults campaign, you can get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $299.99, no coupon code needed, now through January 30.

