Save 30% on This 5-in-1 Station That Can Streamline Your Charging Experience

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

The hybrid working world has made life easier in some ways, but has also presented new challenges. Sure, you don't have to deal with the daily commute as much, but your home office (or lack thereof) probably leaves something to be desired when compared to your work office or cubicle.

There are many ways to spruce up your office space, but one of the coolest hacks is investing in a wireless charging station that can charge up to 5 devices. Fortunately, office, hybrid, and remote workers alike can appreciate the Kickstarter-funded OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station and its ability to streamline any desk or office. Even better, it's now on sale for only $83.99 (reg. $120).

Declutter your office with a wireless charging hub.

This power station is designed to support all the Apple products necessary for any professional, including iPads, iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, and even the Apple Pencil 2. The OMNIA 5-in-1 can charge them up while simultaneously freeing your desk of cable clutter, giving you more room to focus on workplace productivity.

Enjoy this wireless charging station's optimum charging ability and its foldable design, which makes it easy to take it with you, whether that's to the office or while you're on a business trip. No matter where you're setting up for the day, you'll have a complete charging station to keep your devices running at top power without sacrificing precious surface real estate.

Made of modular parts, the OMNIA charging station and charging pad may be used separately, so if you're only bringing wireless devices, you can just take the pad. There are also USB-A and USB-C ports to ensure compatibility with a wide range of tech beyond Apple devices, from Android to cameras. Plus, the station angle ranges from 15º to 20º, giving any worker an ergonomic angle to work comfortably.

A professional's favorite device.

It's no wonder the OMNIA has a host of rave reviews, with one professional writing, "Easy to set up! Its footprint ensure[s] minimal space [is] needed, which does exactly as promised and meets my professional work needs."

Streamline your charging experience and get the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for just $83.99 (reg. $120).

Prices subject to change.

