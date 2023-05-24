Save Big on Cloud Storage in Honor of Memorial Day With This Cloud Storage Solution, Now $89.97 Save almost $1,000 on this cloud storage solution that offers an ample 10TB of storage for life.

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

As an entrepreneur, figuring out where to store important files can sometimes feel like a full-time job. Aside from taking up precious minutes of the day, it can also add up if you tether yourself to a cloud storage solution with monthly fees. Those really add up, with The New York Times reporting in 2019 that the average person was spending $640 on subscriptions including cloud storage and other online productivity tools.

If you're looking for a convenient space to save your files that offers a low one-time price, look no further than Degoo. This convenient cloud storage option currently has a premium lifetime 10TB backup plan available for a low price during the Memorial Day Sale — just $89.97 (reg. $1,080) with no coupon code required. But you'll have to act fast, this deal ends on May 31.

Pay once for a lifetime of backup space with Degoo. With an ample 10TB, you'll be able to handle all your usual business files and then some, while keeping it all ultra-secure thanks to Degoo's 256-bit AES encryption. The files are replicated as you upload them, so you don't have to worry about losing something important. And if you need to send them to coworkers or friends, it's super easy to send them over via email, link, or messaging app.

Upload items from all of your devices conveniently, while making sure your storage stays up-to-date with their automatic file change detection. There's also AI-powered features that can help you find your best photos and moments in your own private feed if you store personal items, as well.

Get 10TB for life with a Degoo Storage Backup Plan, on sale for $89.97 (reg. $1,080) now through May 31 — with no coupon code required during the Memorial Day Sale.

Prices subject to change.

