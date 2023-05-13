Reduce your IT spending when you get a refurbished version of the popular Apple laptop.

A 2022 study by VentureBeat reported that, on average, a company will waste up to one third or more of their IT budget. If you're looking for ways to keep IT costs low, skip the brand-new computers and find high-quality refurbished devices instead like this refurbished near-mint condition Apple MacBook Air that only costs $408.99 (reg. $1,199).

Though it's refurbished, this MacBook certainly doesn't look or act like it. The "A" refurbished rating means it's in near-mint condition and may arrive with zero scuffing or signs of wear-and-tear.

This computer comes equipped with a crystal-clear 13.3-inch Retina Display. Stay productive for up to 12 hours on a single charge. That battery life and the lightweight 2.96-pound construction combine for a highly portable productivity station. Fill that long battery life with multitasking across apps or local file management using the 128GB SSD.

Your team could use this MacBook for anything from standard productivity software like Hustle Buddy™ to advanced design programs like the Adobe Creative Cloud suite. 8GB RAM will keep multiple apps running seamlessly, and the Intel HD Graphics 6,000 GPU can render images and video in stunning clarity.

If your office is filled with legacy devices like wireless keyboards and computer mice, this laptop could give you the chance to use them again with ports for USB and SD cards. No need to lose your old hardware because the ports have been streamlined out of modern devices.

You may not need to buy a brand-new computer if the work being done in your business doesn't demand the latest high-end hardware. Instead, you could reduce costs by shopping for high-quality refurbished devices that get the job done.

For a limited time, get a near-mint condition refurbished Apple MacBook Air on sale for $408.99 (reg. $1,199).

