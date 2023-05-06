Stay Productive Even During Times of Stress With This $40 Organization App

Get a lifetime subscription to an organization app just for professionals.

By Entrepreneur Store

Experiencing burnout is a common complaint among small-business owners. It may not be feasible right now for you to go on vacation from your business, but you could get a tool that helps keep stress down by getting you organized.

The Hustle Buddy™ is an intuitive organization tool for professionals, and you can get it for life on sale for $39.99 (reg. $1,798).

Get organized.

Hustle Buddy™ is a planning app specialized for tracking and organizing our professional projects over a long period of time. If you need to map out what your schedule will look like while you're taking on a project, this robust planning app could help you do it.

Start organizing your days into actionable to-do lists. Hustle Buddy™ lets you organize your day with dedicated calendars for projects and goals, and you can even create a daily five-minute journal and vision board to help mark your progress.

From your Hustle Buddy™ dashboard, you can get a clean breakdown of your tasks for the day, current projects, and any recent notes and vision boards you've left for yourself.

It can be tough to stay motivated when you're the one driving your business forward. Use Hustle Buddy™ to store motivational quotes that help you get excited about the work ahead. Keep reminders of the important lessons you've learned on hand so you can keep moving forward.

This subscription is only available to new users but can be installed on an unlimited number of desktop and mobile devices. Updates are included with your purchase, so Hustle Buddy™ will keep improving right alongside you.

Keep your business on track.

The work of keeping your business growing may pile up, but the right tools could help you stay organized and stay positive.

For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to Hustle Buddy™ on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $1,798).

Prices subject to change.
