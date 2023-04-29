Entrepreneurs Can Become Lifelong Learners With This $100 Bundle of Courses

The course catalog is expansive with 999 hours of instruction through topics like artificial intelligence, investments, Python programming, graphic design, and data analytics.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A few years ago, one of the key takeaways from LinkedIn's Workplace Learning Report was that 94% of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their professional growth. We're guessing the same holds true today.

Whether you're a small startup or a thriving company, you may be able to provide your employees with the opportunity to control their professional development. Get 80+ professional and personal education courses when you get a lifetime membership to Upskillist is only $99.99 (reg. $1,299).

Engaging courses for professional development.

The Upskillist course catalog is expansive with 999 hours of instruction spread through courses on topics like artificial intelligence, investments, Python programming, graphic design, and data analytics. These courses could be an opportunity for career expansion or a chance to broaden the services your organization can manage in-house. Instead of hiring marketing teams, build your own starting with courses in graphic design, creative writing, and E-Commerce.

This e-learning subscription could even offer the opportunity for leisure learning and team building. Courses on yoga, meditation, and pilates may be an energizing starting point for morale-boosting team events.

This membership lets you access the entire Upskillist course catalog on up to 999 devices. Instead of designing, piloting, and executing a new training program for every topic your workers want to learn, you could give them the chance to decide on their own.

That also means you can pick your class times based on your schedule. You get unlimited access to all video content, and there are even weekly assignments and interactive webinars. Course materials are all free for every lesson you enroll in.

Take your learning into your own hands.

Whether you need a break from the daily grind or want to cultivate a new skill, join over 23 million graduates in a learning bundle that could give you or your team the chance to control what you learn and when you learn it.



For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to Upskillist Unlimited Courses on sale for $99.99 (reg. $1,299). That's the best price online, too.

Prices subject to change.