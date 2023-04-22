Learn to Invest Wisely With This $120 App

Find out how this app could help you generate passive income for your business.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Recent estimates from LinkedIn say it can take up to four years for a new business to become profitable. In that time, you as the business owner may be putting everything you have into your work, but that does not leave much room for growth.

Instead, you could start investing in the stock market to generate passive income for yourself and to fund new growth for your company. Aim to invest wisely by checking stock risk summaries on Tykr, a stock screener app with a lifetime subscription on sale for $119.99 (reg. $900).

Assess the risk factor for thousands of stocks.

Tykr cannot guarantee an investment will earn you money, but it can provide risk assessments based on open-source calculations that you can factor into your investment plans. Tykr supports more than 30,000 U.S. and international stocks and provides multiple levels of analysis for each one.

This easy-to-use stock screener generates a stock summary, score, and margin of safety for each supported stock. The summary is an overview which shows if a stock is on sale, should be watched for price changes, or if it's overpriced. Before investing, make sure to also check the safety score to determine the financial strength of a stock.

The Margin of Safety shows the difference between share price and sticker price and shows your potential returns. All of this is based on open-source calculations that you can check. Tykr is an educational tool that could save you time in your investment research, but what shares you purchase is always up to your judgment. Based on your investments, your business might have a bright future.

Save on a lifetime of Tykr Stock Screener.

Automatically get a detailed breakdown on the investment potential for tens of thousands of US and international stocks.

For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener on sale for $119.99 (reg. $900).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Stocks Investing Finance Passive Income stock market

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Diddy Still Pays Sting $5,000 A Day For Using His Song Without Permission, 26 Years Later

The 1997 hit "I'll Be Missing You" sampled the Police's "Every Breath You Take."

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton

By Entrepreneur Store

Buying / Investing in Business

Why Selling a Business Is the Next Use Case for AI

Let's see a few reasons why AI can be the next "killer app" for selling online businesses.

By Blake Hutchison

By Entrepreneur Staff

Data & Recovery

5 Ways to Use Data to Make Faster — and Better — Business Decisions

Business leaders need to have instant data access and analysis to make rapid decisions, yet getting what they need is often hampered by a lack of access and analysis, siloed teams and overwhelmed IT departments. Here are five ways you can break down siloes and get your employees what they need to collaborate and make business function decisions faster.

By Girish Pancha