Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs need to be ready to work from anywhere, especially in the hybrid working world. They certainly need flexible technology that can keep up, and that's where the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 can fit right in. This tiny PC is perfect for working from home or even taking with you on the go, and when you buy refurbished, you can save a bundle. Now through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, a grade-A refurbished model is on sale for just $179.97 (reg. $349).

This 2015 Lenovo model is equipped with an Intel Core i5-6400T, 2.2GHz processor, and an impressive 16GB of RAM to make multitasking and working even the most complex projects easier. It has a grade-A refurbished rating, which means it works and looks brand new.

The ThinkCentre runs on Windows 10 Pro and is pre-loaded with Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution and Intel Unite, making it easier to connect to meeting room displays with your laptop or tablet without hunting for the right connector. You're set up to take your meetings without hassle.

It also offers various mounting solutions, including support for standard VESA mounts and Tiny-in-One configurations, allowing you to save more space in your home office. It provides a whopping 256GB of SSD for all of your important files — far more than you'd expect from such a small desktop.

Give yourself a PC upgrade in 2024 with an environmentally friendly refurbished PC with 4.7/5 stars online during this limited-time price drop, with no coupon required.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on January 21, you can get a grade-A refurbished 2015 Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 for just $179.97 (reg. $349) — a 48% savings.

StackSocial prices subject to change.