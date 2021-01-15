Get All Access for $5/mo

Entrepreneurs often have to juggle many different tasks. That's why so many have a dual monitor setup at the office. But when the world shut down and people were forced to work remotely, your workstation likely changed. It's been long enough that you may have upgraded your home office in other ways, but have been avoiding adding a bulky monitor to your already-limited space. Get the view you want with the flexibility and convenience you need with an extra laptop monitor from Mobile Pixels.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor raised more than $1 million on Indiegogo because it offers a surprisingly elegant solution to a common problem. This portable dual-screen laptop accessory simply clips onto your laptop to provide an extra screen to work from. It has 270-degree rotation and is energy-efficient to keep up with your laptop.

Get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $180 (Reg. $249) with promo code SAVEDUEXPRO.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

The TRIO goes a bit further than the DUEX, giving you one cable for both power and data. That way, you can easily pass information back and forth between the laptop and the extra monitor. Plus, it's designed to be even more lightweight and offers a special feature: you can actually attach a second extra monitor to your laptop.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $215 (Reg. $259) with promo code SCREEN44. Or, get two screens for $420 (Reg. $500) with promo code SCREEN285.

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

Finally, the TRIO MAX is Mobile Pixels' cream of the crop. It uses one cable for both power and data and is compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, or Android device via USB connection. It's suitable for laptops up to 15.6" and again offers compatibility with a second spare screen.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $240 (Reg. $319) with promo code SCREEN49. Or, get two screens for $447 (Reg. $600) with promo code SCREEN101.

