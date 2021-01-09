From flowcharts to brochures and everything in between, MyDraw has you covered.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As any entrepreneur knows, business can become complicated. When you're planning big releases, new products, or just developing a fresh strategy for a new year, it's imperative that you communicate your goals, milestones, and vision effectively. That requires the use of visual aids. But nobody has time to sit down in a whiteboard meeting, draw out a diagram, and then take a picture of the board. That would be ludicrous. Instead, you can trust programs like MyDraw Advanced Diagramming Software.

This advanced diagramming software and vector graphics drawing tool comes with powerful features designed to help you create flowcharts, org charts, mind maps, network diagrams, family tree diagrams, drawings, invoices, scorecards, and even floor plans. No matter what your business aims to do in the new year, MyDraw gives you the tools to plan each project effectively and keep everyone connected.

MyDraw's user-friendly interface is inspired by Microsoft Office, so it looks familiar from the get-go. With the tool, you can create vector drawings to perfectly articulate your vision using an array of instruments for drawing lines, curves, rectangles, ellipses, polygons, and any other shape. It also offers automatic layouts to make arranging diagrams easier and to accelerate your workflow. Control points allow you to visually modify specific aspects of individual shapes for even greater customization.

MyDraw supports both raster and vector images and routable connectors allow you to perfectly connect multiple diagrams. It offers industry-leading support for rich text formatting and can be used for high-quality printed and PDF materials like posters, brochures, menus, invitation cards, and more.

Simplify any major project this year (or any minor one) with MyDraw Advanced Diagramming Software. A lifetime license is typically $69, but you can save half when you get one for $33.99 today.