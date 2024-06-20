Get All Access for $5/mo

It's amazing how, in 2024, you can still receive a PDF via an email that needs to be signed or updated, and it can take an entire afternoon to figure out how to do just that. For whatever reason, these lightweight and secure file types have proven to be difficult to work with for countless of us over the years. Luckily, there's a solution designed to take all of that PDF angst away.

To make your and your team's lives easier, try this lifetime subscription to the PDF Expert Premium Plan for Mac users while it's on sale for $79.99 (reg. $139). This acclaimed PDF tool, with more than 30 million users worldwide, allows you to achieve some advanced feats, such as merging PDFs, scanning for and recognizing text within them, and filling out forms.

In terms of PDF Expert's editing capabilities, there are many. You can use it to change text in any way that you want. You can also insert and adjust images like logos and even add clickable links to live URLs.

PDF Expert's converting capabilities are also among its most coveted. It can essentially take any file type you need and turn it into a PDF and vice versa. This includes converting PDFs to Microsoft Office-compatible documents for Word, Excel, and even PowerPoint.

Discover how this popular PDF software was runner-up for App of the Year by Apple.

Don't waste any more time on PDF troubles — get this lifetime subscription to the PDF Expert Premium Plan for Mac users on sale for $79.99 (reg. $139).

