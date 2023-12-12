Streamline Your iPhone Charging with This Wireless Charger, Just $46 for the Holidays Get a ZeroLemon MagJuice+ Battery Pack at this discount through December 17.

Finding an outlet and connecting a cord can often be a drag, especially for business travelers and other people who find themselves in need of juice on the go. If you know someone who likes tech and uses an iPhone, AirPods, or an Apple Watch, then consider grabbing them this ZeroLemon MagJuice+ 10,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack with Stand, which is on sale for just $45.99 (reg. $59) through December 17. You need to order this by December 7 for on-time holiday delivery.

That's right, this wireless charging apparatus is capable of boosting your phone, earbuds, and watch from the creators at Apple, making this an ideal holiday gift for yourself or someone in your life. The all-in-one charger is compatible with most Apple devices, and it has a 10,000mAh battery capacity, which means when full, it can fully charge up to three devices before needing to be charged itself. The power bank comes with a fast charging cord, and it can charge other devices while the battery pack is being charged.

The strong magnet absorption capabilities of this charger make it a reliable and easy-to-use accessory. It comes with a foldable kickstand that makes propping up your phone for easier use while charging a breeze.

Don't miss your chance to give the gift of convenience and functionality with this game-changing iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch accessory. And make sure to order one by December 7 for on-time holiday delivery.

Get this ZeroLemon MagJuice+ 10,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack with Stand on sale for just $45.99 (reg. $59) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

