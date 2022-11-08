Take Your Business on the Road with $70 off This Smartphone Charger

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nowadays, running a business from your smartphone is entirely possible, allowing you to stay mobile while fielding calls and emails. Fields such as e-commerce, and particularly drop-shopping, can be handled virtually.

Nowadays, running a business from your smartphone is entirely possible, allowing you to stay mobile while fielding calls and emails. Fields such as e-commerce, and particularly drop-shopping, can be handled virtually.However, if you intend to turn your sm

However, if you intend to turn your smartphone into your primary device, you need to ensure it's adequately charged at all times. Forgetting to charge your phone at the end of the day can leave you tethered to an outlet the next morning, which might impact any business meetings you've set up. A wireless power bank like the Speedy Mag can keep you powered up on the go, and it's on sale for $48.99.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 in our store, the Speedy Mag by Electronic Avenue is a sleek phone charger equipped with a magnet and metal plate that attach to your iPhone wirelessly. These allow the power bank to deliver fast charging as soon as they make contact with your phone so that you can continue responding to emails, making calls, and using productivity apps on the go.

While the Speedy Mag's magnetic attachment is specifically designed for the iPhone 12 and newer, it will also support any Qi-enabled wireless devices. This includes the iPhone 8 and newer, select Android phones, and even wireless Bluetooth earbud cases featuring Qi charging. So if you own multiple Qi-enabled smartphones for business and personal use, the Speedy Mag will support both.

Finally, if your smartphone is your primary work device, the last thing you should deal with is charging damage. The Speedy Mag has built-in protections that prevent your devices from overcharging. Verified customer Janet T. shared, "I no longer have to worry about being out and about and my phone battery dying. I pop on this charger and it keeps my phone charged."

If you want to take your business on the road, you'll need a smartphone that keeps up with you. The Speedy Mag Wireless Charger can increase your phone's battery life while on the go. For a limited time, you can purchase one for $48.99, down from $119.

Prices subject to change.