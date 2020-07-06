The 'Evercable' May Be the Last Charging Cable You Ever Have to Buy Get the world's strongest charging cable for less than $20.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you probably have many, many other things on your mind besides your phone's charging cable. That is until it breaks and you suddenly have to make an unplanned detour to ensure you don't run out of battery before an important call. With the standard-issue cables that come with most phones, this is a far too common scenario. With an Evercable, however, you won't have to worry about your charging cable failing you when you need it most.

Evercable calls itself the world's strongest charging cable, which shouldn't be taken lightly. Made using unusual materials and a non-standard approach, Evercable is designed with the specific intent of lasting a lifetime. Created with a stainless steel casing, the Evercable is tested and bent more than 60,000 times, giving you long-lasting durability while the casing makes the cable tangle-free. Better yet, Evercable gives you higher charging and data-read speeds than competitors, making it even more convenient. Plus, at 4.3-feet long, it's just long enough to be accessible but not so long that it becomes a hazard in your office.

Having to replace your charging cable every few months is counterproductive and counterintuitive to the lifestyle of a busy entrepreneur, so why do it? Evercable may just be the last charging cable you ever buy, and it's cheaper than the standard-issue competitors. Right now, you can get a USB-C Evercable for 19 percent off $19.90 at just $15.95, or a Lightning Evercable for 17 percent off $22.95 at just $18.95.
