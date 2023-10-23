This $100 Lifetime Subscription Lets You Edit PDFs Make editing PDFs easy-breezy with this tool — and a lifetime subscription is just $99.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Wouldn't it be dreamy if you could effortlessly modify, annotate, and transform PDFs to suit your specific requirements? If you're tired of wrestling with rigid PDF documents and frustrated at being unable to make the changes you need, this incredibly useful tool can help. Right now, get a lifetime subscription to the PDF Extra Personal Ultimate plan for just $99.99 (reg. $239) and consider your dreams a reality.

PDFs are notoriously hard to manage, but PDF Extra allows you to change your PDFs like never before. You'll be able to add, delete, and rotate text. You can also change your text and font styles. You can even customize images in your PDFs and adjust nearly any element in your files.

And you can say goodbye to printing and scanning. Fill out PDF forms directly on your computer or mobile device to simplify the process. It can be beneficial to lawyers, contractors, and other professionals to make applications, surveys, and contracts a breeze to complete, sign, and submit electronically.

PDF Extra even allows for annotation of files in case you need to insert comments, underline or color specific parts, and more. This tool can also help you efficiently organize your PDFs. Use the simple drag-and-drop feature to easily arrange files or insert pages from another file and clipboard images.

With 4.5 stars on Trustpilot, this tool could be a real timesaver if you work with PDFs. And it could make a lovely gift or stocking stuffer for the busy professional in your life.

Get a lifetime subscription to the PDF Extra Personal Ultimate plan for $99.99 (reg. $239) while it's available for this best-of-web price.

