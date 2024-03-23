Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You probably already know that a second monitor can boost your productivity, but did you know that metric is actually a 42% increase (according to research by Jon Peddie)? Though a multi-monitor setup is simple enough to implement at the office or home, on-the-go ventures with your laptop tend to be less productive.

That's why you might benefit from a portable second monitor that follows you wherever you go. This Glance 16-inch 1080p monitor weighs just two pounds for easy portability, and it's on sale for $179.97 (reg. $249) with free shipping through March 24.

An affordable, efficient, on-the-go setup.

The Glance monitor works with Windows, Mac, Samsung Dex, and any other device with DisplayPort-enabled USB-C or HDMI ports. It comes with the cables you need to connect your laptop or tablet and one for power.

Once you have the cords in their rightful places, just prop the Glance monitor up onto its kickstand design and adjust it to a comfortable working position. Then, enjoy office-level productivity from wherever you are — coffee shops, hotels, or your living room. The beauty of this adaptable setup is that it can work virtually anywhere.

The Glance monitor works in both landscape and portrait mode to match your laptop or tablet's orientation or to create a functional workspace for coding, designing, or editing projects. It even has its own dual speakers for video, audio, or music playback and a 3.5mm AUX output if you want to connect wired headphones.

