This $180 Portable Monitor Could Double Your On-the-Go Productivity, and It Ships Free It's only on sale through March 24.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

You probably already know that a second monitor can boost your productivity, but did you know that metric is actually a 42% increase (according to research by Jon Peddie)? Though a multi-monitor setup is simple enough to implement at the office or home, on-the-go ventures with your laptop tend to be less productive.

That's why you might benefit from a portable second monitor that follows you wherever you go. This Glance 16-inch 1080p monitor weighs just two pounds for easy portability, and it's on sale for $179.97 (reg. $249) with free shipping through March 24.

An affordable, efficient, on-the-go setup.

The Glance monitor works with Windows, Mac, Samsung Dex, and any other device with DisplayPort-enabled USB-C or HDMI ports. It comes with the cables you need to connect your laptop or tablet and one for power.

Once you have the cords in their rightful places, just prop the Glance monitor up onto its kickstand design and adjust it to a comfortable working position. Then, enjoy office-level productivity from wherever you are — coffee shops, hotels, or your living room. The beauty of this adaptable setup is that it can work virtually anywhere.

The Glance monitor works in both landscape and portrait mode to match your laptop or tablet's orientation or to create a functional workspace for coding, designing, or editing projects. It even has its own dual speakers for video, audio, or music playback and a 3.5mm AUX output if you want to connect wired headphones.

Double your on-the-go productivity with this Glance 16-inch 1080p portable monitor, now on sale for $179.97 (reg. $249) with free shipping through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed for this 28% discount.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Gen Zer's Stylish Side Hustle Earns About $20,000 a Month and Paid Off His Parents' $200,000 Debt: 'I Enjoy the Hands-Off Nature'

Ray Cao went from working as a barista for $8 an hour to being a successful seller on online marketplace StockX.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Woman Goes Viral After Recording Her Disastrous Call With HR After Being Let Go: 'They Tried to Gaslight You'

Brittany Pietsch posted a nine-minute-long clip of her firing from Cloudflare on TikTok, and it went viral. The company's CEO responded on X — and also went viral.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

How This Founder Built a $90 Million Skincare Business With No Beauty-Industry Experience

To create Rodial, Maria Hatzistefanis threw herself into a crash course on beauty manufacturing.

By Stephanie Schomer
Devices

Enhance Any Workstation with $34 off This Versatile Laptop Stand Hub

Pick up this 6-in-1 solution for less than $100.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Make $177,566 With No Experience in 3 Months: A Popular Online 'Side Hustle' Course Is Under Investigation After Customers Complain About Its Deceptive Claims

"All you need is a phone, a laptop, wi-fi and one to three hours a day," one affiliate marketer said in a video posted to social media.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.