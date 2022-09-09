This AI-Powered Speech Transcription Tool Makes Retaining Info Easier

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They say knowledge is power, and you only derive knowledge from information. Sounds obvious, right? But think of the ways you gather information: by reading and listening. It's one thing to have information presented to you, but it's another entirely to ensure you're retaining that information. Sometimes, you need to be able to reference it again to really get it to stick.

Voicetapp

That's why an audio-to-text transcriber can be such a useful tool for any entrepreneur. Voicetapp is an AI-enhanced transcriber that delivers up to 99 percent accuracy in just three easy steps.

This intuitive tool uses automatic speech recognition (ASR) powered by Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, allowing it to cover more than 170 international languages and accents from recorded audio and 12 languages for live transcription. So whether you want to transcribe a podcast to be able to read the discussion later, you'd like to reference a conference presentation in the future, or you just want more accurate collection of meeting minutes, Voicetapp has you covered.

The cloud-based service is all online so there's no app installation required. It provides fast, easy sharing by storing recordings as MP3, OOG, MP4, or WAV files and features accurate punctuation recognition to make your recordings more legible.

With this lifetime deal, you'll get 12 hours of audio welcome characters, then five hours each subsequent month, and support for identifying up to five speakers in one audio recording, which is quite generous.

User Josef W. writes, "The live transcription is just amazing; I can take notes and focus on the speaker at the same time." Find out why when you pick up a lifetime subscription to Voicetapp Speech to Text Transcription. Normally $599, you can get it for 90 percent off at just $59 for a limited time.

