This Comprehensive Microsoft Excel Course Can Turn You into a Whiz for $10

Master Microsoft Excel for less than the cost of your lunch with this top-rated course.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most of us have been faced with the following daunting question in a job interview: Are you proficient in Microsoft Excel? Whether you lied or were truthful, even fairly Excel-savvy entrepreneurs could likely use a refresher in all the ways the Microsoft Office staple can be used during a workday, beyond budgeting and tallying numbers.

Whether you're a total newbie to the app or you've fudged your way through a spreadsheet or two, The Complete Microsoft Excel Course can help you confidently respond to any inquiry about your Excel proficiency. And right now, you can score this handy class for just $10 for a limited time.

The Complete Microsoft Excel Course provides 17 hours of instruction by Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professor with a stellar resume. Aside from graduating with an MBA from Columbia University and working a Goldman Sachs, Haroun has also raised and managed more than $1 billion during his career, so he's very familiar navigating the intricacies of Microsoft Excel.

Haroun focuses on data visualization, analytics, and programming using Excel and Visual Basic for Applications (VBAs) and Macros over these 200 lectures, providing a comprehensive and in-depth course on the program that takes you from total newbie to advanced master. Aside from teaching you the basic skills you'll need to navigate Excel, you'll also conquer advanced pivot tables, figure out how to program, insert images, and be able to automate your day-to-day Excel tasks.

You'll quickly see why over 1.5 million students have devoured this course, giving it a 4.5-star rating. If you're ready to become a Microsoft Excel pro, snag The Complete Microsoft Excel Course for just $10 (reg. $299).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Technology Data Management Excel Spreadsheets

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Mark Cuban's Grocery Store Hack Will Help You Score Cheaper Produce

The billionaire talked about his early days in Dallas when he was strapped for cash.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

A Founder Who Bootstrapped Her Jewelry Business with Just $1,000 Now Sees 7-Figure Revenue Because She Knew Something About Her Customers Nobody Else Did

Meg Strachan, founder and CEO of lab-grown jewelry company Dorsey, personally packed and shipped every order until she hit $1 million in sales.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Death Tolls Rises Following Chocolate Factory Explosion

Authorities are still investigating the cause of an explosion at a chocolate factory Friday that has led to multiple deaths.

By Madeline Garfinkle

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Emily Rella