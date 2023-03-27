This Comprehensive Microsoft Excel Course Can Turn You into a Whiz for $10

Master Microsoft Excel for less than the cost of your lunch with this top-rated course.

Most of us have been faced with the following daunting question in a job interview: Are you proficient in Microsoft Excel? Whether you lied or were truthful, even fairly Excel-savvy entrepreneurs could likely use a refresher in all the ways the Microsoft Office staple can be used during a workday, beyond budgeting and tallying numbers.

Whether you're a total newbie to the app or you've fudged your way through a spreadsheet or two, The Complete Microsoft Excel Course can help you confidently respond to any inquiry about your Excel proficiency. And right now, you can score this handy class for just $10 for a limited time.

The Complete Microsoft Excel Course provides 17 hours of instruction by Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professor with a stellar resume. Aside from graduating with an MBA from Columbia University and working a Goldman Sachs, Haroun has also raised and managed more than $1 billion during his career, so he's very familiar navigating the intricacies of Microsoft Excel.

Haroun focuses on data visualization, analytics, and programming using Excel and Visual Basic for Applications (VBAs) and Macros over these 200 lectures, providing a comprehensive and in-depth course on the program that takes you from total newbie to advanced master. Aside from teaching you the basic skills you'll need to navigate Excel, you'll also conquer advanced pivot tables, figure out how to program, insert images, and be able to automate your day-to-day Excel tasks.

You'll quickly see why over 1.5 million students have devoured this course, giving it a 4.5-star rating. If you're ready to become a Microsoft Excel pro, snag The Complete Microsoft Excel Course for just $10 (reg. $299).

