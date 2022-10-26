This Elite VPN is on Sale for 66 Percent Off Until October 31

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You might think because your business is small, you don't have to worry about cybersecurity. That's not the case. Last year, 61 percent of small businesses reported experiencing a cyber attack. When your well-being is under attack, you owe it to yourself to take security measures seriously, especially if you're working remotely on public Wi-Fi.

As far as consumer-friendly security solutions go, Windscribe VPN is a top choice, and you can get a three-year subscription on sale for a Prime Day-like price as part of our Overstock Deals special, running from October 24 to 31.

Windscribe is a desktop application, browser extension, and VPN that work together to give you comprehensive protection online. The large network gives you access to servers in 70 countries worldwide with the strongest encryption possible. You can generate OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard® configurations for all of your devices while activating via simple clients that are accessible for even the least technical of people. Windscribe blocks IPs and domains of your choice on all devices and never tracks your activity, the company says.

In addition to an easy-to-use VPN, Windscribe offers unlimited downloads and unlimited simultaneous connections so you can set it up for all of your employees.

The desktop app also includes a firewall, a secure hotspot, and lets you create a proxy server on your network for other devices for additional security when you're on public Wi-Fi. With the browser extension, you'll be able to block ads and trackers that follow you across the web, keep track of and delete cookies quickly, and spoof your GPS location to truly allow you to bypass geographic restrictions when browsing.

Find out why Windscribe VPN has earned 4.4/5-stars from G2 and a Very Good rating from Tom's Guide. As part of our Overstock Deals promotion, you can get a three-year subscription to a Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for 66 percent off $207 at just $69 until October 31 with no coupon needed.

