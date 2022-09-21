This iPad Mini is 60 Percent off During Our Refurbished Event

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's always nice to have the newest tech as soon as it's available. But let's be realistic, very few people have the budget for that, especially when you're building a business from the ground up. That's why buying refurbished electronics can be such a smart option for anybody, but especially entrepreneurs in need of new tech.

During our Refurbished Event, it's the perfect time to grab a quality tablet or laptop that works as good as new. From September 17 to 30, you can get a number of special deals on refurbished electronics without needing to use a coupon code.

For instance, you can get a 2019 Apple 4, 128GB for 60 percent off during the sale. This newer model comes with iOS 15 pre-installed and features an Apple A8 processor that makes it easy to multi-task and power through your work on the go. It has an 8MP iSight camera on one side and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera on the other, allowing you to connect with all of your video calls from anywhere. Plus, with 128GB of onboard storage, it's more than enough space for your most important media and files.

The 4G unlocked iPad also allows you to go online using your SIM card, or connect to Wi-Fi with the standard 802.11a/b/g/n AirPort. (It's Bluetooth-compatible, too, of course.) If you want to watch a movie while traveling, the 7.9" 2048x1536 resolution offers a crystal-clear, HD viewing experience. It even offers up to ten hours of battery life on a single charge, making it perfect for those long days when you just can't seem to get to an outlet.

Take advantage of this limited-time sale. Grab a 2019 Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB for 60 percent off $729 at just $289.99 until September 30. No coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.