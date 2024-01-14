Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Java has long been one of the most popular and valued coding languages in the world. Whether you're trying to bring more work in-house for your business or looking to add a skill set that will make you more hireable, it's well worth getting familiar with. Plus, the 2024 Java Programming Certification Bundle is on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $420) through January 14th only.

This comprehensive bundle features seven courses and nearly 90 hours of content on the fundamentals of coding with Java. Let's look at an example.

Fundamentals of Object-Oriented Programming: Java & IntelliJ is a popular course featured in this bundle, which is broken up into 52 lectures that make up 6.5 hours of content. In it, you can learn everything from the history of Java programming to the anatomy of a Java program, using Java syntax for storing and processing data, creating custom libraries, using GitHub to upload project files, and more.

This course and the others in the bundle are taught by instructors from Packt Publishing, which has earned a five-star rating for its online learning experiences designed for working and aspiring IT professionals. Some of the other course focuses in the bundle include Java multithreading, programming for beginners, building modern distributed systems with Java, learning Java's design patterns, and more.

The 2024 Java Programming Certification Bundle is on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $420) through January 14th at 11:59 p.m. PT only.

Prices subject to change.