This Little Cube Covers All Your Smartphone Needs on the Go
WonderCube Pro is an all-in-one mobile solution.
As an entrepreneur, you have a lot to juggle on a day-to-day basis. At the very least, you shouldn't have to worry about carrying a bunch of different items to satisfy all of your various mobile needs. Charging, storing data, syncing devices — there's a lot you need throughout your day, but what if you didn't need a bunch of different cables to do it all? That would be pretty convenient, wouldn't it?
Meet WonderCube Pro. This ingenious all-in-one mobile keyring eliminates the need to carry a ton of different cables and accessories with you whenever you're out and about. This pocket-sized cube includes eight smartphone essentials, keeping them right at your fingertips whenever you need. It has a built-in 1" foldout flexible USB cord that can extend to 3", an integrated gold-plated connector that ensures quick charging through a USB port, and universal connectivity for use with all Android and Apple devices.
WonderCube also includes micro-suction cups that attach to a phone's back panel so you can use it as a phone stand when you're charging or you need to work hands-free. It offers quick file transfer and back up for your devices, thanks to a microSD card reader that supports up to 128GB onboard storage, and offers an OTG USB for Android, too. The emergency charger can also offer up to three hours of power in a pinch. (And it includes a flashlight in case you're out in the dark.)
CNET calls WonderCube Pro, "A seriously versatile keychain accessory, this little cube converts into a sync cable, kickstand, flashlight and a whole lot more."
Do more while carrying less. For a limited time, you can get a WonderCube Pro for just $75.95 (reg. $118) when you use code WONDER4 at checkout.
Prices subject to change.
