This digital world allows us to make quicker work of most things. Gone are the days of clunky file cabinets in every office. Now, we use the cloud or the storage on our computers for storage. But there are certainly drawbacks. And the biggest one is online security against possible threats. If you think your business is too small to be a cybersecurity threat, think again.

If you are running a less-than-current OS, you should probably rethink that. Microsoft's Windows 11 Pro includes enhanced security features that could benefit your company's info immediately. And during our current sales event, you can get it for just $29.97, which is a whole lot less than its usual $199.

As far as security goes, Windows Information Protection works by separating personal and work data, and only allowing authorized apps access. And the Smart App Control restricts the installation of apps to ones with good reputations.

It also provides BitLocker drive encryption to add a layer of data security by encrypting the entire system drive, making it unreadable without the correct decryption key. Add in the built-in antivirus protection, which protects your system from malware and other threats, and you have a pretty solid security solution off the bat.

And it's not just about security features. Microsoft Windows 11 Pro has a slew of user-friendly features like Wake and Lock, which wakes up automatically when you approach and locks when you walk away. It also boasts a new interface, the ability to access your desktop remotely from anywhere, and much more.

In addition to all the great features, it has 4.4 stars out of five online. Plus, no coupon is necessary for this deal and you can use this one activation key for up to three devices.

Get a lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for just $29.97 (reg. $199) while you can, as this price is only available until October 15 at 11:59pm Pacific.

