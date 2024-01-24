Watch the Big Game with This Button Remote for Apple TV Elevate your Apple TV with this $25 button remote.

If you're watching it with your employees or playing it on the big screen for your customers, the big game might matter more to your business than you think. Whether you're running a startup, a restaurant, or just getting your team hyped for the year, having the game playing could elevate the mood of your workers or customers and keep you all connected.

If you're watching it with your Apple TV, do it right with a remote you don't have use your voice to control. The Function101 is a button alternative to the Siri remote, and you can grab one on sale for $24.97 for a limited time.

Voice controls may be a novel idea, but they might not be suited to something like a professional environment or the hushed crowd watching sports together. Whether you need to turn up the volume or flip away during commercials, you can get another type of remote for your Apple TV.

The Function101 Button Remote has the look of a classic remote with button controls for familiar functions like flipping channels or changing the volume. The difference is that this advanced remote uses infrared technology to sync quickly with your TV.

This smart remote has a range of 39 feet and just needs a line of sight with your device. It has been fully tested with Apple TV and Apple TV 4K and does not require voice controls to operate.

The deadline to get the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV (and Apple TV 4K) for $24.97 is January 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

