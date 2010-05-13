A flurry of social media management tools has arrived to help you consolidate and keep track of your social media updates. Four social media experts weigh in on what they use and why.

Pro: Sarah Evans, Sevans Strategy, Chicago

Uses: TweetDeck.com



Why: There is both a desktop capability on PCs and Macs and a supplemental or complementary iPhone app. So if you're an iPhone user like me, it really makes things quite easy. While some people prefer HootSuite because you can access it on a web platform, I like that I can actually download and have an application that runs on my desktop.

Caveat: TweetDeck can update Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, but that's about it now. It can't update to blogs or other social networks and doesn't allow prescheduled tweets or updates.



