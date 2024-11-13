Upload your resume once, and this tool will auto-apply to hundreds of jobs for you.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We at the StackCommerce deals team used to think the worst part of job hunting was the interview process, but the application process now takes the cake. We've seen Facebook and TikTok job seekers sharing stories of applying to over a thousand roles before getting an offer—what a nightmare.

That's why we wanted to share this AI job search tool: LoopCV. If you're currently spending hours filling out online job applications, this AI can completely automate the process if you simply upload your resume. Grab lifetime access for $39 (reg. $599)—you won't find a better price anywhere else.

Finding work doesn't have to be a full-time job

We've seen online job seekers continually complain about Indeed and LinkedIn applications having you upload your resume, then proceed to ask you to fill in your work history and skills anyway. And we agree it's a huge waste of your time.

With a LoopCV lifetime subscription, you'll never have to do that again. Here's how it works:

Upload your resume once. Choose your desired job title and location. LoopCV automatically searches for new roles in your area from job boards like LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster Jobs, and dozens more. The tool fills out applications using the information from your resume. Wait for emails with interview offers.

Special features

LoopCV also helps you send personalized emails using customizable templates if you want to stand out to job recruiters. Many applicants don't go this extra step, so we think this would help you make an excellent first impression.

Track your job applications anytime, and see statistics on how they're doing. You might view which companies opened your outreach email or which version of your resume got more attention.

Get LoopCV to automate your job applications and save some of your sanity. We have an unbeatable price for this lifetime subscription.

LoopCV Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $39



See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.