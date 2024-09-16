Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As someone who helps entrepreneurs connect with Family Offices, I've seen firsthand the tremendous opportunities they offer.

Globally, Family Offices currently manage an estimated $3.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM), and this figure is projected to rise to $5.4 trillion by 2030, according to Deloitte. Others estimate that Family Offices hold up to $10 trillion AuM. This growth underscores the increasing financial power and influence in the investment community.

Often under the radar, Family Offices represent a growing pool of capital that can provide patient, strategic investment for entrepreneurs seeking more than just a quick infusion of cash.

In this article, I'll explain what Family Offices are, why they matter, and how you can align with them to propel your business forward.

What are Family Offices?

Family Offices are private entities that manage the wealth of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). They focus on preserving and growing the wealth of a single family or a small group of families. You'll typically encounter two types: Single Family Offices (SFOs), which manage the wealth of one family, and Multi-Family Offices (MFOs), which pool resources from multiple families.

Depending on how they are structured, Family Offices can handle a wide range of services, including wealth transfer, estate planning, tax services, insurance management and charitable giving. They also support family-owned businesses and oversee a family's philanthropic initiatives.

This requires a coordinated effort by a team of professionals, including legal, tax and investment advisors, to ensure that each family's unique needs are addressed holistically. Beyond asset and financial management, many Family Offices provide cash and risk management, as well as lifestyle services.

Unlike venture capital (VC) firms, which raise funds from institutional investors to invest in startups, or private equity (PE) firms, which pool capital to acquire more mature businesses, Family Offices invest their own family wealth. This direct capital allows Family Offices to provide long-term, strategic support without external pressures for rapid exits.

Related: How Viable Are Family Offices for Start-ups?

Why should entrepreneurs care?

Entrepreneurs often ask me: "Why should Family Offices be on my radar?"

First, Family Offices provide patient capital. Since it's their capital, the Family Office has a much longer investment horizon than other institutional investors. From my experience, their long-term focus allows entrepreneurs to prioritize sustainable growth without the pressure of short-term exits. While traditional venture capital often seeks a 3 to 5-year exit, Family Offices specialize in playing the long game.

Second, Family Offices offer strategic partnerships. Unlike institutional investors who manage dozens of portfolio companies, Family Offices work with fewer businesses, enabling deeper support through capital, key networks and operational expertise. I've seen entrepreneurs benefit not just from funding, but from access to new markets and valuable connections that go beyond the initial investment.

Moreover, Family Offices are increasingly focused on sustainability and impact investing. According to the UBS Global Family Office Report 2024, two-thirds of Family Offices expect market-based financial returns from sustainable investments, indicating that sustainability is viewed as a competitive investment area, not just philanthropy. Additionally, 37% seek data analytics to measure the impact of their investments, and 34% look for educational resources on sustainability—showing that many are still navigating the path to aligning their portfolios with these goals.

Lastly, many Family Offices align with mission-driven entrepreneurs. Families focused on impact investing—where financial returns and social good coexist—are eager to partner with businesses in areas like sustainability, health, or community development.

How to approach and engage with Family Offices

The next step is understanding how to engage with Family Offices effectively. It starts with trust. Family offices typically operate discreetly, and relationships are built on trust rather than flashy pitches. They value long-term partnerships over quick wins, which is something I emphasize to every entrepreneur I work with.

To build that trust, it's essential to do your homework. Understand the Family Office's legacy, values and the types of investments it has made in the past. Family offices are deeply personal, and their investment decisions often reflect the family's ethos. For instance, I've seen successful entrepreneurs who align their business with the Family Office's broader legacy goals form long-lasting partnerships.

Tailoring your pitch is also crucial. Family offices are unlike traditional investors solely focused on financial returns. They care about the story behind your business, its impact and how it aligns with their long-term goals. In many cases, I've advised entrepreneurs to focus on the "why" behind their business rather than simply pitching the "what."

Communication plays a critical role in maintaining relationships with Family Offices. Unlike venture capital firms, where communication can be transactional, Family Offices value clear, personal and consistent communication. My advice to entrepreneurs is to keep the conversation relational and transparent. They want to know who they are dealing with beyond just financial numbers.

Lastly, leverage your network. Many Family Offices invest based on referrals or introductions from trusted contacts. Cold pitches rarely land.

Related: Financing Your Small Business Through a Family Office

Securing capital from Family Offices

Securing capital from a Family Office requires a different approach than traditional fundraising. In my experience, it's about more than just a strong pitch deck or impressive projections—it's about relationship-building and alignment.

Start by identifying the right Family Offices. Not all will be a fit for your business, so focus on those who invest in your sector or share your values. For example, I've seen entrepreneurs succeed when they present materials that demonstrate how their business can drive sustainable, long-term growth while aligning with the family office's strategic goals. This approach resonates far more than simply highlighting short-term profits.

When you secure a meeting, don't treat it like a one-time pitch. Family offices often move slower than traditional VCs, making decisions more relationship-driven. In my experience, patience and persistence go a long way.

Conclusion

Family offices offer a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking more than just capital. They bring patient money, strategic value and the potential for lasting partnerships. But engaging with them requires a different mindset — one rooted in trust, alignment and long-term thinking. For entrepreneurs willing to invest in building these relationships, Family Offices can unlock sustainable growth and long-term success.