Why This Macbook Air Can be the Perfect Laptop for Cost-Conscious Business Owners

If you know where to look, these powerful, reliable computers are also very cost effective.

For business owners, a laptop is more than a device. It's an investment, and like any investment, there are ways to reduce risk before you go all in.

MacBooks are a common choice for a reason. They're reliable, long-lasting, and powerful. However, the primary drawback is the high initial cost. There's a way around that, though. This refurbished MacBook Air has a significantly reduced price, but it's still in near-mint condition, so you get the benefit of the Apple functionality and the benefit of the reduced price, just $229.97 (reg. $999).

Hardware specifications

With its impressive 12-hour battery life, this MacBook Air makes sure you stay productive throughout your workday, from early morning meetings to evening project deadlines, without worrying about recharging. Wi-Fi connectivity keeps you connected wherever you are, whether you're working remotely, in a café, or on a business trip.

The 128GB SSD offers fast data access and enough storage for essential documents, presentations, and software. The large hard drive also helps you avoid an over-reliance on cloud storage. All your files are always available. Avoid the lag of traditional hard drives and enjoy a smoother, faster work experience. The lightweight design and sleek silver finish make this MacBook Air an ideal companion for business owners who need a functional, portable, and professional-looking laptop.

This model was originally manufactured in 2017, so some of the hardware does reflect that. As such, it may not be equipped for demanding software for video editing or 3D design. However, if you need a lightweight machine to stay connected anywhere, this is a good fit.

January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get a MacBook Air on sale for $229.97.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) 1.8GHz i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Silver (Refurbished) - $229.97



