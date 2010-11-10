Business Ideas for Military Veterans
The discipline of military can be an asset to aspiring entrepreneurs. What's more, the training and experience of an armed-services career lend themselves well to a variety of different business ventures. Click forward for a sampling of business ideas that might appeal to veterans.
1. Off-Road Tours
Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchise Available: Yes
Online Operation: No
Prefer to stay off the beaten track? Off-road, or four-wheel-drive, tours have become a popular day excursion for many vacationers. They can be a reasonably priced vacation activity and enjoyed by every member of the family. More . . .
2. Firearms Training
Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchise Available: No
Online Operation: No
Put your firearms training to good use by teaching others how to safely use, store, and maintain their guns. But even military veterans must be certified to become an instructor. More . . .
3. Disaster Planning and Preparation Service
Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time
Franchise Available: No
Online Operation: No
Hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters can wreak enormous destruction, and they seem to be occurring with increasing intensity. Disaster-planning can hold opportunity and appeal to those with an emergency-services background. More . . .
4. Special Event Security
Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time
Franchise Available: No
Online Operation: No
Thousands of special events such as concerts require security staff control crowds and keep attendees safe. The business can be easy to set up and may be an attractive option for military or police background and industry contacts. More . . .
5. Extreme Adventure Trips
Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchise Available: No
Online Operation: No
If you had enough adventure in the service, but want to stay close to the game, consider taking your next tour of duty in the armchair as agent or broker on a local basis for adventure travel companies located around the world. More . . .
6. Self-Defense Training
Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time
Franchise Available: Yes
Online Operation: No
Self-defense training can be big business. Potential customers include just about anyone who wants to feel safe -- from kids to celebrities and even security guards. The more qualified you are, the more you'll be in demand. More . . .
7. Survival and Outdoor Training
Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchise Available: No
Online Operation: No
Ventures related to survival and outdoor training can be a natural fit for veterans experienced in avalanche rescue, wilderness first aid and other operations. Outdoor enthusiasts across the country line up for such courses. More . . .
8. Residential Security Consultant
Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchise Available: No
Online Operation: No
Residential security consulting is ideally suited to entrepreneurs with a military background. The business can go beyond selling homeowners alarm systems and include personal security and defense training. More . . .