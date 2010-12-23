Who's Getting VC

PopCap Games Inc., SeattleOnline videogame developer and publisher$22.5 millionIf you want to be the "Pixar of the gaming world," you have to kill lots of projects, even when staffers have devoted lots of time to them, according to John Vechey, co-founder of PopCap Games. That's exactly the kind of ethic that attracted Rob Ward, a managing director at Meritech Capital Partners in Palo Alto, Calif. Ward and his team had been studying the gaming space for five years, but hadn't pulled the trigger on any deals. But in PopCap, they saw a streak of successful games and big potential in retail stores, various formats online, in mobile devices and on desktops."It all goes back to 'Is it fun?,' " Vechey says. "Every game has got to be a great game. If it's not, we'd rather cancel it."