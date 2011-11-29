10 Hot Startup Sectors for New Business Ideas in 2012

Discovery fuels invention (and purchases)

If the more than 27 million pieces of content shared online every day is any indication that collective knowledge is king, then it should come as no surprise that it's now a key component of modern decision making. According to a July study on the psychology of online sharing by The New York Times Customer Insight Group and Latitude Research, 85 percent of those surveyed say reading others' responses helps them understand and process information and events, and 73 percent say sharing helps them process information more deeply. Notably, 73 percent share info to connect with other people with the same interests--a big part of why discovery is an important market, and recommendation engines for everything from music to movies to food are so popular.

"People are looking for a trusted filter to surface good content, good products and good experiences," says Jonathan Hills, partner at New York City-based Bashki Generation, a digital agency specializing in content sharing. Hills notes that for some brands, every person who shares content brings an additional five new unique visitors back to a site, who on average will spend 1.3 times longer on that site, read 1.9 times more content and experience 27 percent favorability toward the brands they encounter within the shared content.

Decision Profile: Get Out of Town With Wanderfly

A late 2010 study by Forrester Research vice president and principal analyst Sucharita Mulpuru found that 62 percent of online retail shoppers think product recommendations are useful, and 15 percent made purchases based on recommendations. "Rather than have a one-size-fits-all approach, recommendation engines let you automate and personalize the site experience for shoppers based on what you can infer about their needs, wants and shopping preferences," Mulpuru says.

Retail was just the start. Decision engines that curate a user's interests, social information and recommendations from others are cropping up more and more--and even the big players are working to keep up: In 2009, Netflix awarded a million dollars to the team that offered the best solution for improving their recommendation engine's accuracy of predictions.

"Given the profusion of content out there," Mulpuru says, "anything to help to filter what is relevant to you makes a lot of sense." --Michelle Juergen

Leading the way

Spotify

Launched in the U.K. in 2008, the digital music service that lets its 10 million-plus registered users discover, listen to and share more than 15 million tracks with friends officially opened to U.S. audiophiles in July. Along with its Facebook integration in September, CEO and founder Daniel Ek announced Spotify's 2 million paying subscribers, up from 1 million in March.

Ness

The iPhone app that serves up restaurant recommendations for about 500,000 locations based on a user's preferences and ratings and other users' ratings is just the beginning for Los Altos, Calif.-based Ness Computing, which publicly disclosed a $5 million financing round in July. CEO and co-founder Corey Reese says the "likeness engine" will eventually offer recommendations for movies, music, concerts, local events, shopping, travel and more.

Hunch

With the lofty goal of creating a "Taste Graph" of the web, Hunch combines algorithms with user-curated content to provide recommendations to users on things they'll like. The data in the Taste Graph has roughly doubled in the last year and now includes more than 500 million people, 200 million items--from books to boots--and 30 billion connections between people and items. User-added monthly recommendations more than doubled compared to six months ago.