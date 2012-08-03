7 Superfoods to Boost Energy Levels Now

Why it's so special: This fish contains high levels of omega 3 fatty acids, linked to decreased rates of heart disease.

How it helps energize you: Salmon is a good source of protein, which can help improve your alertness and performance. "It's also been linked to an improvement in overall brain health," says Dr. Mehmet Oz, bestselling author and host of the syndicated "Dr. Oz Show."