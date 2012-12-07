10 Gadgets to Boost Your Office's Fun Factor

Who hasn't been wishing for one of these bad boys at the office? Not only is a kegerator perfect for the next in-office happy hour, but beer coolers may encourage the 9-to-5 set to stay a few minutes longer and mingle.

Take the Koolatron Kool Beer Cooler, for example. This tap-style beer dispenser holds up to five liters of draft beer -- about 10 beers or a mini-keg's worth. It also has a thermoelectric cooling system that chills beer to icy perfection.

To give it an extra techy edge, consider pairing your kegerator with a free drink tracker app such as Kegbot. It can get everyone hooked watching beer supply levels dwindle and keeping tabs on who's drinking how much.

Price: $178.12

