A Cluster of Clusters: Where the SBA Is Investing in Regional Economies

January 7, 2013

Strength in numbers.

That’s the idea behind an economic "cluster" – a concentration of small businesses, giant companies, economic organizations and academic research institutions working together to grow a particular industry in a geographic region. Two years ago, the Small Business Administration invested more than $1 million in each of 10 clusters nationwide as part of a pilot program to stimulate small-business growth. We took a look at which clusters received the SBA’s investment and what each cluster is doing with the funds.

In the slides that follow, information about where the money went and how many jobs were created came directly from the cluster organizer.