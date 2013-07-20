Project Grow

What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20
Image credit: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

"What do you know now that you wish you had known at age 20?"

That's the question Benjamin Ling (who you should definitely follow on Twitter), a partner at venture capital firm Khosla Venturesposed to to his Twitter followers two weeks ago.

Thanks to the reputation he garnered from his senior roles at Google, YouTube, and Facebook, Ling was able to get answers from a range of big names in Silicon Valley, from the CEO of Reddit to one of the founders of Sun Microsystems.

Many of the responses focus on the importance of building relationships, the importance of perseverance, and advice for those looking to start their own companies.

Start Slideshow
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Ben turned to Twitter to ask what people wish they had known at age 20. After getting over 200 responses, he rounded up the top 20.

Ben turned to Twitter to ask what people wish they had known at age 20. After getting over 200 responses, he rounded up the top 20.
Image credit: Ben Ling

Related: Why Lavish Silicon Valley Perks Can Be Bad For Workers

Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Hunter Walk, Director of Product Management at YouTube

Hunter Walk, Director of Product Management at YouTube
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Michael Yang, Head of Biz Dev at Pinterest

Michael Yang, Head of Biz Dev at Pinterest
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Jason Goldberg, CEO of Fab

Jason Goldberg, CEO of Fab
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Logan Green, CEO of Lyft

Logan Green, CEO of Lyft
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Brian Caldwell, Partnerships for Evernote

Brian Caldwell, Partnerships for Evernote
Image credit: Ben Ling

Related: A Silicon Valley VC Says These Are The Future Technologies We Should Focus On

Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Walter Kortschak, Senior Advisor at Summit Partners

Walter Kortschak, Senior Advisor at Summit Partners
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Om Malik, Founder of GigaOM

Om Malik, Founder of GigaOM
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Ben Smith, Founder of MerchantCircle

Ben Smith, Founder of MerchantCircle
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Chris Sacca, Founder of Lowercase Capital

Chris Sacca, Founder of Lowercase Capital
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Eric Rosser Eldon, Co-editor at TechCrunch

Eric Rosser Eldon, Co-editor at TechCrunch
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Naval Ravikant, Founder and CEO of AngelList

Naval Ravikant, Founder and CEO of AngelList
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Mitch Colleran, Partnerships at Eventbrite

Mitch Colleran, Partnerships at Eventbrite
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Ben Ling, Partner at Khosla Ventures

Ben Ling, Partner at Khosla Ventures
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Keith Rabois, Partner at Khosla Ventures

Keith Rabois, Partner at Khosla Ventures
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Yishan Wong, CEO of Reddit

Yishan Wong, CEO of Reddit
Image credit: Ben Ling

Related: The Sexiest Developers Alive

Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Tom Katis, Founder and CEO of Voxer

Tom Katis, Founder and CEO of Voxer
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Sam Altman, Partner at Y Combinator

Sam Altman, Partner at Y Combinator
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Matt Douglass, Co-founder of Practice Fusion

Matt Douglass, Co-founder of Practice Fusion
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Aaron Levie, Founder and CEO at Box

Aaron Levie, Founder and CEO at Box
Image credit: Ben Ling
Next Slide
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20

Vinod Khosla, Founder of Sun Microsystems and Khosla Ventures

Vinod Khosla, Founder of Sun Microsystems and Khosla Ventures
Image credit: Ben Ling

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20
  • Ben turned to Twitter to ask what people wish they had known at age 20. After getting over 200 responses, he rounded up the top 20.
  • Hunter Walk, Director of Product Management at YouTube
  • Michael Yang, Head of Biz Dev at Pinterest
  • Jason Goldberg, CEO of Fab
  • Logan Green, CEO of Lyft
  • Brian Caldwell, Partnerships for Evernote
  • Walter Kortschak, Senior Advisor at Summit Partners
  • Om Malik, Founder of GigaOM
  • Ben Smith, Founder of MerchantCircle
  • Chris Sacca, Founder of Lowercase Capital
  • Eric Rosser Eldon, Co-editor at TechCrunch
  • Naval Ravikant, Founder and CEO of AngelList
  • Mitch Colleran, Partnerships at Eventbrite
  • Ben Ling, Partner at Khosla Ventures
  • Keith Rabois, Partner at Khosla Ventures
  • Yishan Wong, CEO of Reddit
  • Tom Katis, Founder and CEO of Voxer
  • Sam Altman, Partner at Y Combinator
  • Matt Douglass, Co-founder of Practice Fusion
  • Aaron Levie, Founder and CEO at Box
  • Vinod Khosla, Founder of Sun Microsystems and Khosla Ventures
 Next Slide