Kyle Russell is a reporter at Business Insider. He also writes and edits a blog about politics, techology, and media and serves as Technology Director for the Californians for Responsible Economic Development. He has previously worked for Caruso Affiliated in Los Angeles and BitMob (now GamesBeat) in San Francisco. He currently attends the University of California, Berkeley.

The Two Words Steve Jobs Hated Most
Apple's former top marketing executive reveals two of the most 'dreaded, hated' words at Apple under Steve Jobs.
With iOS 7 Update, Here are the Biggest Changes That Just Came to Your iPhone
From changes to buttons and fonts to the introduction of CarPlay, here are the stand-out changes coming with iOS 7.1.
13 Hilarious Inventions We Can't Believe Exist, and Are Real Businesses
From a 'onesie' that lets your baby mop your floors to a mic-shaped sponge for rocking out in the shower, here are some wacky inventions from entrepreneurs.
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions
While many founders, executives and investors are raking in fortunes on their startups, these people have missed out big time.
14 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do With Your iPad
A look at the tablet's less well-known features and capabilities that you might find useful.
What Some of the Biggest Names in Silicon Valley Wish They Had Known at Age 20
Some focus on the importance of building relationships and perseverance. Others offer advice for those looking to start their own companies.
