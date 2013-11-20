We Asked, You Answered: 10 Workspaces That Get Your Creative Juices Flowing

November 20, 2013 4 min read

Inspiration. It's something that compels you to do or create something.

Maybe it's the way the sun rises over the mountains within sight of your office window. It could be a simple note from a mentor or a friend. Perhaps it's a picture of loved one who encourages you to be better. Or maybe it's just some tchotchke in your office that reminds you of when you first started up.

Wherever it comes from, inspiration is the fuel that entrepreneurs operate on.

Not too long ago we asked you, our readers, to submit pictures of your inspiring workspaces. Using the hashtag #ENTatWork, you took to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and did just that.

We've sifted through all those great pictures and, quite unscientifically, selected 10 that stood out to us most -- in no particular order. Perhaps you'll find a little inspiration from the workspaces that help encourage some of our readers.

