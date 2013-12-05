Goodbye Bacon, Hello Health Food: 6 Restaurant Trends for 2014

December 5, 2013 3 min read

Bye, bye bacon. The National Restaurant Association released its culinary forecast for 2014, and it looks like nutrition will be top of mind for restaurants in the new year.

The National Restaurant Association surveyed nearly 1,300 professional chefs on which food trends are hot and which are simply old news.

Many reported that they were taking note of trends such as locally sourced food and environmental sustainability, as well as some revamps of old favorites like pickling and dessert mashups. Gone are crowd-pleasing fatty options like bacon-flavored chocolate, which 60 percent of chefs say is “yesterday’s news.” And don’t try to cover up bad ingredients with frivolous flourishes – 66 percent of chefs are over anything involving "froth," "foam" or "air."

