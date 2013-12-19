Do the Side Hustle: 5 Better Ways to Earn Extra Cash

December 19, 2013 8 min read

Making it as an entrepreneur is no piece of cake. Whether you’re working a day job you’d love to quit or struggling to get by in the early stages of a startup, staying financially afloat can be a challenge. One solution: find a side hustle.

A side hustle is a way to make some extra cash that allows you flexibility to pursue what you’re most interested in. It can also be your true passion – a chance to delve into fashion, travel or whatever it is you care about the most without quitting your day job.

“The only kind of positive side effect of the recession is people being resourceful or being forced out of the job market and pursuing their dreams,” says Tracy DiNunzio, founder of clothing resale site Tradesy. “Side hustle can make that happen.”

With many members of Generation Y working part time and facing a combined $1 trillion in student loan debt, it's become increasingly important for them to have a side stream of cash. In fact, an estimated 35 percent of millennials are currently involved in a side business.

Related: How to Avoid Side Hustle Burnout

A batch of startups are working to create new ways for entrepreneurs to creatively pursue their side hustles. From selling clothing with Tradesy to giving tours with Vayable, people are finding fun, flexible work that allows them to keep their day jobs. “The 9 to 5 was really an evolution of the industrial assembly line job. It’s becoming outdated,” says Vayable founder Jamie Wong. “We can see so much more that’s out there.”