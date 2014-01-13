10 Key Elements of a Perfect Investor Pitch

January 13, 2014

This story originally appeared on CNBC



It takes a wide-ranging skill set to be a successful entrepreneur. Your product has to be good, has to fill a niche, address a problem.

Related: Outside the Tank

Many entrepreneurs may have those boxes checked but fall short when it comes to selling the vision to an investor. It may be the greatest thing since sliced bread, but without backing it will remain an unfunded figment of a dreamer's imagination.

Related: Secrets to pitching investors for big money

What can entrepreneurs do to successfully sell an idea? CNBC.com asked a number of investors and inventors to define the elements of a perfect pitch.

The responses, which went far beyond "convey perseverance" or "wear a tie," may seem counterintuitive in some cases. But they all derive from lessons learned through experience, so anyone who's designed the perfect widget should read ahead to learn a thing or two.

Related: Shark Tank is on CNBC