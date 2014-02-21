Coming in 2015: The Steve Jobs Postage Stamp

February 21, 2014

Steve Jobs is getting his own postage stamp. It may seem like an ironic choice -- as the internet was quick to point out, he helped trivialize the now struggling service – but stamp subjects are chosen by an advisory committee that makes selections based on what is "contemporary, timely, relevant, interesting and educational." In that light, Steve Jobs makes complete sense.

Over the years, many people have been honored with their very own postage stamp (including Virginia Dare, for the illustrious distinction of 'first white child born in the English American colonies'). While U.S. presidents, artists and Declaration of Independence signatories are popular choices, a solid number of inventors have also made the cut. In 2015, Steve Jobs will join their ranks, updating the list considerably.