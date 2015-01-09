6 Food Trends to Watch Out for in 2015

January 9, 2015 5 min read

Forget umami. In 2015, you can expect your dinner to leave you puckering your lips like you swallowed a lemon.

As food trends come and go, it can be difficult to know what is about to become America's go-to dish. So, we decided to consult an expert.

Entrepreneur chatted with Chef Christopher Koetke, Kendall College Vice President of Culinary and host of the Live Well Network's Let's Dish, about sour foods, butter's comeback and what he calls "action-reaction" in the food industry. Here are his six top trends to expect in the coming year.